Val Kilmer's Son Jack Stars in New Movie Directed by James Franco — Watch Pretenders Trailer

Val Kilmer‘s son Jack is entering the family business.

24-year-old Jack stars as Terry in Pretenders — a drama about the changing dynamic in a group of friends. The movie, directed by James Franco, also stars Shameik Moore and Jane Levy and follows a dangerous love triangle between a photographer, his director best friend and the actress they both end up falling for.

RELATED: James Franco, Seth Rogen and Megan Fox Appear in Zeroville Trailer 5 Years After It Was Filmed

“She needs us. I give her the bad boy that she will never tame, and you give her true, unrequited love she can feel wistful about on rainy days,” Moore’s Phil tells Kilmer’s Terry near the end of the trailer, which shows flashes of their friendship over the decades the movie takes place.

“I’m not interested in balancing things out, it’s my turn to be happy,” Terry responds.

Image zoom Pretenders SSS Entertainment

A full synopsis of the movie from the film’s distribution company, Cleopatra Entertainment, reveals more about the intriguing plot with disastrous consequences.

“In Pretenders, life imitates deadly arts as a French New Wave obsessed film student, Terry, finds his muse in mysterious and beguiling actress, Catherine. Both Terry and his best friend, Phil, fall under the spell of this beautiful woman. But they soon realize that the more time they spend with her, the more enigmatic she becomes. After years of sex, betrayal, and collateral damage, the three end up in a dangerous situation that leaves one of them fighting for his life,” the summary reads.

Image zoom Cleopatra Entertainment

Franco, who’s directed numerous films including the critically acclaimed The Disaster Artist, says he knew Pretenders was a “story I had to tell” when he read Josh Boone’s script.

“These dreamers were just like me: they wound their lives up with their dreams: they made films about their lives and their lives resembled their films. It was all inextricable,” he tells PEOPLE. “My dear friend and collaborator, [executive producer] Bruce Thierry-Cheung, with whom I had gone to NYU with, saw this as a chance to indulge our obsessions and, just like the characters, to create something out of the fabric of our own fantasies.”

The movie also stars Dennis Quaid, Juno Temple, Brian Cox and features Franco.

It opens in select theaters and is available on VOD Oct. 4.