Watch Val Kilmer Share a Sweet Moment with Real-Life Daughter Mercedes in Her Film Debut Paydirt

Val Kilmer is no doubt a proud dad as his daughter Mercedes Kilmer joins the family business.

The young actress stars in Paydirt as a newly-sworn District Attorney opposite her dad, a parolee joining up with his old crew to find a bag of stolen cash they buried years before.

While the premise is sure to put the father-daughter duo at odds, PEOPLE has an exclusive scene of the two sharing a sweet moment as Mercedes' character makes sure her dad will come to her ceremony.

"Okay, look, I would really, really love it if you come tomorrow when they swear me in," Mercedes, 28, tells Kilmer's character after they discuss how worried she is about him. "Yes, mom will be there, and he’ll be there. But you’re my dad, you’ll always be my dad no matter how s---- things become."

"My kid, District Attorney," he responds proudly.

"Get it from my daddy," she answers.

Image zoom Octane Entertainment

The iconic actor, 60, recently promoted his new memoir I’m Your Huckleberry by doing some of his first interviews in years. He appeared on Good Morning America to talk about his life, before and after his battle with throat cancer.

“I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” Kilmer, 60, said. “I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly. This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well.”

When asked what he missed most about his old voice, Kilmer’s quick answer showed his wit is still intact.

“That I had one! That I didn’t laugh like a pirate,” he said.