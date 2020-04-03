Val Kilmer Says He Has Not Had a Girlfriend in 20 Years: 'I Am Lonely Part of Every Day'

He’s dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, but in his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer, 60, opens up about the current status of his love life.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day,” Kilmer writes.

The actor famously dated Daryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie and Cher and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. The two divorced in 1996 and share two children: daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24. Kilmer says he has always been intrigued by women.

“I’ve always found women infinitely more interesting than men,” Kilmer writes. “Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants … and they are butterflies.”

In his new memoir, he also opens up for the first time about his battle with throat cancer. Kilmer was diagnosed with the illness in 2015 and says Cher, whom he dated in the early 1980s, helped get him through some of his darkest days.

“Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die,” he writes.

Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy, chemotherapy and radiation and also turned to his Christian Science faith and prayed for healing. Today, he is thankful to be cancer-free.

In the past few years, he has stayed busy touring with his one-man show about Mark Twain, and this summer he will reprise his role in the Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to iconic 1986 film.

“I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful,” he says.

I’m Your Huckleberry is available for purchase on April 21.