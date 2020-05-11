Val Kilmer did not enjoy his time starring as the caped crusader in 1995's Batman Forever

Val Kilmer on Why He Only Made One Batman Movie: 'It's So Easy to Have Five or Six Batmans'

Val Kilmer doesn't want to be just another face — or mask — in a crowd.

More than two decades after starring as Bruce Wayne in 1995’s Batman Forever, the actor is opening up for the first time about his decision to quit the franchise after just one movie.

During an interview with The New York Times, Kilmer said he simply stopped enjoying his time as the caped crusader — something that became glaringly obvious after investor Warren Buffett visited the set of Batman Forever with his grandkids.

Kilmer, 60, said he became discouraged with the gig after Buffet's grandkids showed more interest in playing with props than talking to the actor, who had remained in costume in anticipation of their visit.

"That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans," Kilmer explained. "It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman."

Kilmer also addressed rumors that he was difficult to work with on the set of Batman Forever.

"Everyone has to work out their own salvation," he said. "How to live and by what morality, and I found that the part that I feel bad about is hurting somebody in the process."

Aside from his feelings about the iconic role, Kilmer also said a scheduling conflict with the 1997 film The Saint also factored into his decision to walk away from the franchise.

George Clooney eventually succeeded Kilmer in the next film, 1997's Batman & Robin.