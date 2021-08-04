Family Bonding! Val Kilmer's Kids Attend Afterparty for Their Dad's Documentary Val 

Val Kilmer's son Jack and daughter Mercedes celebrated the premiere of his Amazon Studios documentary Val in Los Angeles Tuesday

Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer attend the afterparty for Amazon Studios "Val" Premiere Amazon Studios 'Val' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Aug 2021

Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer attend the afterparty for Amazon Studios "Val" Premiere Amazon Studios 'Val' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Aug 2021

Val Kilmer's kids are celebrating their famous dad's new Amazon Studios documentary, Val.

On Tuesday night, the actor's son Jack and daughter Mercedes were seen having a good time together while at the afterparty for the documentary after attending its premiere in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mercedes, 29, wore a black-and-gray striped dress with a corseted waist while 26-year-old Jack, a lookalike of his dad, opted for a white button-down shirt with a ruffle collar, black pants and a black suit jacket.

The brother-and-sister duo also attended the Cannes premiere of the documentary in early July, where they walked the red carpet together to support the film, which they also co-produced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mercedes Kilmer and Jack Kilmer attend the afterparty for Amazon Studios "Val" Premiere Amazon Studios 'Val' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Aug 2021 Val Kilmer's kids Mercedes and Jack | Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Kilmer's moving and intimate new documentary explores the actor's life, career and recovery from throat cancer.

In the first trailer for the film, released in early July, Kilmer shares an intimate look at his life through home movies, which also features glimpses of a young Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.

At one point in the trailer, the 61-year-old actor uses his voice box to communicate how he has "tried to see the world as one piece of life."

RELATED VIDEO: Val Kilmer Opens Up for First Time About His Battle with Throat Cancer — and How Cher Helped Him Heal

In another scene, he says, "I'm still recovering and it is difficult to talk and to be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever."

Kilmer also shared the trailer on Twitter, writing, "It feels like yesterday and yet it has been a lifetime."

"As I write this, my documentary is getting ready to premiere at Festival De Cannes. And as grateful as I am for being selected with this high honor, I look forward most to sharing my life's story with all of you," he wrote.