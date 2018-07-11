Tom Cruise Says His Top Gun 2 Costar Val Kilmer Is 'Doing Really Well' After Cancer Battle

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer are reuniting for Top Gun 2 as Kilmer fights back from a cancer battle.

Cruise gave an update on his friend and costar while promoting Mission: Impossible — Fallout in Paris, where he said it was “special” getting to work with Kilmer again. “He’s doing really well,” Cruise told Extra.

The sequel comes 22 years after the original became a hit and cemented Cruise’s place as an A-Lister. But Kilmer’s comeback role in the film comes after what has been a mysterious Hollywood hiatus for the actor. After years of rumored health problems, he finally came clean about his battle with throat cancer during a December 2017 interview with the The Hollywood Reporter.

His health issues first became apparent in January 2015, when a spokesperson told PEOPLE that he was rushed to the hospital “for a possible tumor.” Soon after, he took to Facebook to deny having a tumor, saying only that he “had a complication.”

Further rumors were repeatedly shut down by Kilmer, who was spotted out with a tracheostomy tube in October 2015 and then without it the next February.

Kilmer finally opened up about his cancer recovery to the The Hollywood Reporter in December in an interview alongside his children with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley: Mercedes, 26, and Jack, 22.

The article revealed that the actor’s two-year fight with throat cancer had “taken its toll” on the family and noted that Kilmer had undergone a procedure on his trachea which made his voice raspy and left him short of breath.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout opens July 27.