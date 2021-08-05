Val Kilmer's Daughter Calls Actor's Cancer Recovery 'Just as Grueling as the Actual Disease'

Mercedes Kilmer told Extra that dad Val Kilmer is "still recovering" amid his battle with throat cancer, chronicled in the actor's new documentary Val

Val Kilmer's children are opening up further about their father's health amid his battle with throat cancer.

In a new interview with Extra, the actor's daughter Mercedes said he's "doing well" and "still recovering" — the latter of which has not been an easy process.

"The recovery process is just as grueling as the actual disease," added Mercedes, 29, who co-produced Kilmer's new documentary Val alongside her brother Jack.

"Everyone has been so supportive; it makes me emotional," Jack, 26, told Extra. "It's really beautiful to see people come together."

Kilmer's moving and intimate new Amazon Studios film explores the actor's life, career and recovery from throat cancer.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mercedes — who attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary alongside Jack earlier this week — said "the entire movie made me emotional," when asked what was the most emotional part of Val for her.

"I wouldn't say things surprised me about my dad. He's such an open person that I know very well," she explained. "But it did really surprise me to see it with an audience. I'm so used to people not understanding my dad. I'm so used to his public image being different than the playful, funny person that we know."

Mercedes, who starred alongside Kilmer in 2020's Paydirt (her film debut), said she was also taken aback to experience "audiences really see" her father "for the first time."

"That was incredible. To see this collage of all of these different lives and selves, to see it narrativized lucidly and to see an audience ... to see our lives made sense of in this two-hour narrative was pretty profound."

In the first trailer for the film, released in early July, Kilmer gives an intimate look at his life through home movies, which also feature glimpses of a young Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.

At one point in the trailer, the Top Gun star uses his voice box to communicate how he has "tried to see the world as one piece of life." In another scene, he says, "I'm still recovering and it is difficult to talk and to be understood. But I want to tell my story more than ever."

Kilmer also shared the trailer on Twitter at the time, writing, "It feels like yesterday and yet it has been a lifetime."

"As I write this, my documentary is getting ready to premiere at Festival De Cannes. And as grateful as I am for being selected with this high honor, I look forward most to sharing my life's story with all of you," he wrote.