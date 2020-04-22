Val Kilmer is opening up about his crush on Angelina Jolie.

The actor, 60, recalled working with the actress on the 2004 film Alexander in his newly-published memoir I’m Your Huckleberry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kilmer played Philip II of Macedonia, the father of Alexander the Great in the historical epic, while Jolie, now 44, played Alexander’s mother, Queen Olympias.

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and have a V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” he wrote in his book.“She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”

Kilmer admitted he’d told director Oliver Stone he would only accept the role if his and Jolie’s characters “could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.”

Image zoom L. Cohen/WireImage

“I was half kidding. He didn’t pick up on the humor,” Kilmer wrote. “I tried to clarify. Finally, I just sighed. ‘Oh, never mind. I just dig her, Oliver. It would be nice if we had some flashbacks when they were in love and happy together.'”

RELATED: Val Kilmer Reveals His Breakup from Daryl Hannah Was ‘By Far the Most Painful’

The film also starred Colin Farrell as Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, Jared Leto and Rosario Dawson. It grossed over $167 million worldwide against a $155 million budget.

In his memoir, Kilmer also opens up about his throat cancer, his past loves and his current love life.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day,” Kilmer admitted in the book.

The actor famously dated Daryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, and Cher and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988. The two divorced in 1996 and share two children: daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24. Kilmer says he has always been intrigued by women.

“I’ve always found women infinitely more interesting than men,” Kilmer wrote. “Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants … and they are butterflies.”

I’m Your Huckleberry is now available for purchase.