Val Kilmer Celebrates Art Exhibition at His L.A. Studio Two Years After Throat Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer made another appearance this year at his own art studio exhibition.

The actor attended the GLAM Art Exhibition at his HelMel studios in Los Angeles on Friday, where he posed with artist Tamie Adaya. The outing comes as Kilmer is set to appear alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2, hitting theaters next summer.

Kilmer, 59, whose hair is getting longer, was sporting his signature scarf over his throat after a cancel battle required throat surgery.

In 2017, Kilmer admitted he had been battling throat cancer for two years in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that saw him joined by his kids Mercedes, 28, and Jack, 24.

The interview said the disease had “taken its toll” on the actor, who had a procedure on his trachea that made his voice raspy and left him short of breath.

Kilmer told the outlet he credited his Christian Scientist faith and chemotherapy with helping him fight his cancer.

Image zoom Artist Tamie Adaya and Val Kilmer Tasia Wells/Getty

Since sharing his story, Kilmer has been spotted out several times in public, including a private screening of Jack’s film and lunch with Mercedes during summer last year.

He’s also been stepping out more frequently for events and hosted a a fundraiser in June for his TwainMania Foundation, which he created to educate children on author Mark Twain’s legacy.

Despite his setback, Kilmer has continued to work, appearing as the title character in the 2017 horror film The Super, and briefly showing up in the Michael Fassbender film The Snowman that same year.

He also had a role in the 2018 Iranian-American comedy 1st Born.

Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic, will hit theaters June 26, 2020.