Trolls World Tour Earns Close to $100 Million in First 3 Weeks of Rentals, Says Universal

Trolls World Tour may just change the way we view major new movies.

Universal reported that the follow-up to the hit 2016 animated feature — which stars the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick — has scored nearly 5 million rentals since its mid-April debut and earned close to $100 million in digital rental fees, according to The Wrap.

The original film, produced with a $125 million budget, grossed $153.7 million domestically and $346.9 million worldwide.

Universal chose to bypass a theatrical release for Trolls World Tour due to the current coronavirus pandemic and instead released the film on demand — an effort that appears to have paid off big time.

The studio previously shared that Trolls World Tour had the largest digital debut for a film, topping charts on all major on-demand platforms since it premiered on April 10, according to Variety.

Rather than postpone the theatrical release of the film, as many other major titles did in response to COVID-19, Universal decided to premiere the movie to viewers at home, with a rental fee of $19.99.

Universal has reportedly also earned millions in $19.99 digital rentals from other titles as well, including The Invisible Man and The Hunt, according to multiple reports. These films had initially been in movie theaters when cinemas nationwide shut down due to the current health crisis and were later released early on demand.

