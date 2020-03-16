Universal to Release New Movies, Including The Invisible Man, on Demand amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Movie theaters may be shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but you can still catch some of the latest films from your couch.

Universal Pictures will make some of its current film releases, including The Invisible Man, Emma and The Hunt available on-demand beginning Friday, CNN reports.

Viewers can rent the films for $19.99 each for 48 hours. They will be available on Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon.

“Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” the studio said in a statement.

“NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”

Trolls World Tour, which is made by DreamWorks Animation (a subsidiary of Universal Pictures), will become available on demand April 10, the same day as its planned North American theater release.

Fans will have to wait to see some of the studio’s bigger films. F9, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, won’t be out until next year, the studio previously announced.

Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal told CNN that they wanted to give people an “accessible and affordable” way to view the films rather than delaying or “releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape.”

Other studios are taking similar precautions: A Quiet Place II, The Lovebirds, Mulan and The New Mutants have all delayed their openings.