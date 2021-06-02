Underground Railroad's William Jackson Harper Reacts to Superman Fan Casting: It 'Blindsided Me'

The Good Place star William Jackson Harper isn't quite sure what to make of fans hoping he steps into an iconic role.

As rumors continue to swirl over which actor will play Superman in the DC superhero's next movie, reportedly set around a Black lead, Harper, 41, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where host Jimmy Kimmel asked him about fans eager to see him in the cape.

"It definitely blindsided me. I was doing another interview and this guy was like yeah, this [tweet] got 55,000 likes. Like, what, why?! Who knows me?" Harper joked. "I mean, that would be dope. That would be the best thing that could happen to me, to be able to play Superman. I don't wanna do the diet or the exercise part, but yeah."

When Kimmel asked if fans think he can play Clark Kent because his Good Place character wears glasses, the Underground Railroad star seemed to agree.

"I think so. That's gotta be the only explanation, 'cause otherwise I'm just a nerdy professor dude," he said.

Speculation on the next Superman movie continues to swirl now that acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to pen the screenplay, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that a Black actor is set to take on the iconic role for the first time.

Michael B. Jordan recently shot down buzz that he'd be donning Superman's cape. The 34-year-old actor said that while he's "flattered" people thought he was up for the job, he's "just watching on this one."

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told THR last month. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out."

He added, "I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Earlier this week, Regina King found out she was one of the directors pegged to potentially helm the film while appearing on Tiffany Cross' The Cross Connection show on MSNBC.

"I'm curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You're rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there," Cross said. "Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?"

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me," King, 50, said as she laughed. "A news break, live on MSNBC!"