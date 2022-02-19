Uma Thurman Reveals Potential Kill Bill 3 Is on the Backburner: 'I Hate to Disappoint People'

"I don't see it as immediately on the horizon," Uma Thurman said of a potential third installment in director Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise

Uma Thurman will not be dusting off her Hattori Hanzō anytime soon.

The Golden Globe winner, 51, gave an update on a potential third installment of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise during Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago," she said.

Thurman added, "I don't see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it's not immediately on the horizon."

The actress worked with Tarantino, 58, on Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and its 2004 sequel, playing Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo, a former assassin who hunts down her ex-lover Bill (David Carradine) after he attempted to murder her.

Tarantino previously revived some longstanding hype about completing the trilogy, revealing in 2019 that he spoke to Thurman about what a third film would look like. He said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that another installment is "definitely in the cards."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kill Bill Uma Thurman in Kill Bill | Credit: Andrew Cooper/A Band Apart/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I do have an idea of what I would do with it," he said. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the Bride since then and what I would want to do. I wouldn't want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."

"But now I have an idea that would be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be like at least three years from now, or something like that. But it is definitely in the cards," Tarantino added.

Many fans have speculated that a third film would feature a showdown between the Bride's now-grown daughter and the daughter of Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox), who witnessed Beatrix (a.k.a. Black Mamba) kill her mom.

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Maya Hawke and | Credit: Stephane Cardinale /Getty Images

Fox, 57, later nominated Zendaya for the role of her daughter, to which the Euphoria star, 25, said she was "quite honored."

RELATED VIDEO: Ethan Hawke Proudly Applauds Daughter Maya's Stranger Things Role: 'She's the Real Thing'

"I think it's just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered," he said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, adding: "And now the Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be f------ exciting."