Uma Thurman Reflects on Batman & Robin 25 Years Later: 'As Much Rubber as I've Ever Worked with'

Uma Thurman is looking back at her time making Batman & Robin with fond memories.

The 1997 superhero film turns 25 this year, and was universally panned at the time of its release. Still, Thurman, 51, recalls having a great time on set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just talking about Joel Schumacher, the director who is a friend I love so much," Thurman, who played villain Poison Ivy in the film, recently told Entertainment Tonight of the late Schumacher who died at 80 in 2020 after a year-long cancer battle.

"That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits," she added of filming.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Batman & Robin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman in Batman & Robin (1997) | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Compared to her experience filming the AppleTV+ thriller Suspicion, which premieres Friday, her exposure to rubber for the sake of her character was less intense.

"Whenever someone has a rubber face, there is something really bad going on," Thurman said of the kidnappers in Suspicion, who wear rubber face masks.

In Batman & Robin, though, "I did not have a rubber mask," she noted. "I had my own face."

"But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes," Thurman added. "That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris O'Donnell Finally Reveals What He Really Thinks About His Infamous Robin Suit!

During a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney, 60, plainly stated of the movie, "I wasn't good in it; it wasn't a good film," but said he used the experience to inform his future film projects.

"What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. Now, I wasn't just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself," Clooney explained. "So the next three films I did were Three Kings, Out of Sight and O Brother, Where Art Thou?"