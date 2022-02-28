About Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Former Acting Career, Including Voicing Paddington

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won the country's Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and voiced the beloved titular bear in the two Paddington movies' Ukrainian versions

Prior to his leadership role in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a career as a comedian and actor.

A global spotlight is currently on 44-year-old Zelenskyy as he stays on the ground in Ukraine to help stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an attack on the country Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including more than 100 children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

"We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this," he said in a video last week, according to a CNN translation. "That is it. That's all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

After earning a law degree from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, Zelenskyy entered the entertainment industry, joining a competitive comedy team and going on to work as an actor.

Eventually, that led to roles in major feature films and work as an entertainment executive and, in 2015, a starring role as the president of Ukraine on the popular television series Servant of the People. He also voiced Paddington bear in the Ukrainian version of the 2014 film and its 2017 sequel, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Credit: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty

Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville reacted to that fact on Twitter over the weekend as social media pointed out Zelenskyy's voice work in the beloved role: "Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President [Zelenskyy]," wrote Bonneville.

Additionally, Zelenskyy won Ukraine's version of Dancing with the Stars back in 2006.

Observers say much of Zelenskyy's political success can be attributed to the unrest and revolution of 2014, when popular protest brought down Ukraine's then-President Viktor Yanukovich. By 2019, the disenchantment with the country's political elite had become even further ingrained, helping propel a political outsider to the highest office.

Zelenskyy — who is married to Ukrainian architect and screenwriter Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska, with whom he shares two kids — ran with no party affiliation and no clear team of expert advisers until days before the election, and he attended no in-person campaign events and held no rallies, instead turning to social media to make a name for himself. After appearing in a slew of YouTube and Instagram posts and making television appearances, he handily won a first-round election and later, a runoff.