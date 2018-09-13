Tyrese Gibson Remembers Paul Walker on Late Actor's 45th Birthday: 'I Have So Much to Tell You'

Paul Walker‘s friends and family haven’t forgotten the late actor’s 45th birthday.

A close costar from the Fast and the Furious series, Tyrese Gibson honored Walker with a moving Instagram tribute on Wednesday. Alongside a picture of the two men smiling over chopsticks and soy sauce, Tyrese, 39, wrote, “Happy 45th to a man who was ALL HEART!!!!!!!! It seems like yesterday I can’t wait to see you again I have so much to tell you bro……. God bless all the way!!”

Fellow Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel and Walker’s brother Cody also posted tributes.

Cody, 30, highlighted a video of his brother speaking about his organization Reach Out Worldwide, “group of first-responders and other professionals in the medical and construction-related fields who augment local expertise when natural disasters strike in order to accelerate relief efforts,” according to the organization’s website.

“You would be 45 today bro,” he wrote in the caption. “We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world.”

Diesel, 51, posted a black and white photo of himself with Walker on Instagram, writing, “Five years since we celebrated your last birthday… not a day goes by… Always.”

The actor attended a charity car show for his organization on Nov. 30, 2013, the day he died. Several hours later, when leaving the fundraiser, the 40-year-old actor decided to take a spin in a red Carrera GT Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas. It crashed (lawsuits by the men’s families contested a sheriff’s report that the car was speeding) and exploded, killing them both.

The actor’s mother, Cheryl, opened up to PEOPLE in early August while promoting, I am Paul Walker, a documentary about his life.

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him,” she told PEOPLE. “That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”