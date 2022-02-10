The Fast and Furious star revealed on Sunday that his mother was in critical condition after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

Tyrese Gibson Shares Update on His Mom's Battle with COVID and Pneumonia: 'Nothing Is Impossible'

Tyrese Gibson is not giving up hope as his mother, Priscilla Murray, remains in the ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On Wednesday, Gibson, 43, posted photos from the hospital where Murray was admitted as he shared a devastating update that he had received from medical staff.

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," the Fast and Furious star wrote. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him."

The actor added that the doctor "paused and couldn't respond" to his question.

In a second post, Gibson could be seen wearing multiple face masks and holding Murray's hand while she lay in her hospital bed.

"Keep fighting mother," he wrote in the caption. "Please mother, we need You…"

Gibson revealed his mother was in a critical condition on Sunday, adding that he learned about the news through "the worst phone call" while he was "in the middle of filming."

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he explained. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

Gibson also asked for "prayers" from his followers to help his mom fight the disease.

"Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged," he said. "I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do…"

After arriving at the hospital, the Baby Boy star posted a photo taken outside of Murray's ICU room, thanking fans for their "outpouring of prayers love and energy."

Gibson then told his followers to "continue to pray over my mother the prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do…."

He concluded his note at the time, writing, "Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH!!!! Life belongs to you and I'm so grateful that you have blessed my mother to see another day………..Amen Amen Amen!!!!!!!!!!"