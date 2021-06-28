Tyrese Gibson explained how he and Dwayne Johnson are “better men” after squashing their feud

Tyrese Gibson Shares How He Reconnected with Dwayne Johnson in a 'Real Way' After Past Feud

Tyrese Gibson is letting it be known that his feud with his The Fast and the Furious costar Dwayne Johnson is completely in the past.

On Monday, the 42-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and spoke to guest host Tiffany Haddish about the latest film of the Fast and the Furious franchise, F9, where he also opened up about the status of his relationship with Johnson, 49.

The actor said that he and Johnson have reconnected with each other lately, noting that they've spoken on the phone almost every other day.

"We've reconnected in a real way. I think we're both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down," he told Haddish.

"To be honest, [I] did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen. We're about 20 phone calls in, and we're in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note," Gibson joked while giving his best impersonation of Johnson.

Johnson and Gibson's feud dates back to 2017 when it was first reported that Johnson had plans to make a spinoff movie based on his character from Fast and Furious, which eventually pushed back the release of the F9 movie.

Gibson shared his disdain over the eventual spinoff (2019's Hobbs & Shaw) in several now-deleted Instagram posts and threatened to sit out of the ninth movie if Johnson was still a part of it.

Johnson, however, went ahead and made Hobbs & Shaw - sitting out of the F9 movie. The two have since mended their relationship and are seemingly getting close.

During the show, Gibson also spoke about F9: The Fast Saga, which hit U.S. theaters on Friday, and explained how the ninth film differs from previous installments in the Fast & Furious series.

"Honestly, this is going to be the most vulnerable Fast that we have done," he said. "It's one thing for you to confront bad guys, and it's another thing for your bad guy that happens to be your brother. It's a different kind of vulnerability."

The movie brought in an estimated $70 million in its opening weekend in North America, the largest debut at the box office since 2019, according to Variety. The movie's success follows last month's release of A Quiet Place Part II, which opened to just under $50 million in ticket sales.