Tyrese Gibson Says Feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Been Resolved: We've 'Peaced Up'

During a recent appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Gibson claimed that he and his Fast and Furious costar have mended their tense relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me and 'The Rock' peaced up, by the way," Gibson, 41, said. "We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago."

"It was great," he added.

Johnson, 48, and Gibson's feud dates back to 2017 when it was first reported that Johnson had plans to make a spinoff movie based on his character from Fast and Furious, which eventually pushed back the release of the F9 movie.

Gibson shared his disdain over the eventual spinoff (2019's Hobbs & Shaw) in several Instagram posts, and even threatened to sit out of the ninth movie if Johnson was still a part of it.

“Hello world, hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe,” Gibson shared at the time. “I’m sorry to announce that if [Dwayne] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman [Pearce]. You mess with family and my daughter's survival I mess with yours.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amid the drama, Gibson also commented on one of Johnson’s Instagram posts urging the actor to rethink going forward with the spinoff.

“If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September 2017. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

Johnson, however, went ahead and made Hobbs & Shaw — sitting out of the F9 movie.

In a now-deleted Instagram captured by popular account The Shade Room, Gibson further slammed Johnson in 2019 when he posted a lengthy message next to a headline about Hobbs & Shaw's opening performance at the box office.

“I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does,” Gibson wrote, according to the screengrab.

“180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win,” Gibson wrote later on. “Again my respects cause he tried his best,” Gibson wrote.

While speaking to Josh Horowitz on Tuesday, the "Sweet Lady" singer explained why he had been so upset with Johnson over creating his own movie within the franchise.

"What's interesting about the Fast and the Furious is it's not about any of us individually," he said. "We're like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say 'he and she looks like me.'"