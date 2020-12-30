"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," the pair said in a joint statement

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Split After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage: We Want to Be 'Strong Coparents'

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Gibson are going their separate ways.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old musician and actor released a joint statement with his wife, detailing that the two have decided to split after nearly four years of marriage, alongside a red carpet shot of the Fast & Furious star planting a kiss on his wife's cheek.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," the statement, shared to Tyrese's Instagram account, began. "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce."

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017, share one child together: 2-year-old daughter Soraya. Gibson is also the father of his 13-year-old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship.

Continuing their joint separation statement, the pair wrote, "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," the pair added. "We truly have so much love & respect for each other."

"We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to [seeing] the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," the estranged couple continued.

Concluding their message, Tyrese and Samantha added: "As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."

Following the pair's joint statement, Tyrese later posted a video on Instagram with a song crafted by the multi-talented star, that appears to have been written about Samantha. The video features a compilation of photos and videos from their time together.

"Pain got me back in the holy grail... [ the studio ] No there’s no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha...." Tyrese wrote alongside the social media post. "Thank you for the years I hope you know that I did the very best I could... I truly did... #BetterDays."

"I've wrestled with this question... How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is.... I repeat.... How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?" he continued in the caption. "My heart is so full because you've blessed me with 5 years of magic.... Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything. I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you... I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way..... My boobie bubby..."