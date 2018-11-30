Tyrese Gibson Discusses the 'Nightmare' of Losing Paul Walker on 5-Year Anniversary of His Death

Tyrese Gibson is remembering his late friend Paul Walker on the fifth anniversary of the actor’s shocking death at 40.

Gibson posted a series of videos and pictures on Instagram remembering Walker, who died on Nov. 30, 2013 in a tragic car accident following a charity event. Gibson and Walker grew close while filming several Fast and Furious movies, and the actor and singer often pays tribute to his friend on social media.

“5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare,” Gibson wrote in the caption of the post. “Believe me it’s still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally. Something that would make you smile today. His I Am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes.”

Gibson made sure to also send love to Walker’s daughter Meadow, who was only 15 when her dad died suddenly.

“Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who’s one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!”

Gibson also honored Walker on what would’ve been his 45th birthday on Sept. 12 with a moving Instagram tribute. Alongside a picture of the two men smiling over chopsticks and soy sauce, Tyrese, 39, wrote, “Happy 45th to a man who was ALL HEART!!!!!!!! It seems like yesterday I can’t wait to see you again I have so much to tell you bro……. God bless all the way!!”

Walker attended a charity car show for his organization on Nov. 30, 2013, the day he died. Several hours later, when leaving the fundraiser, the actor decided to take a spin in a red Carrera GT Porsche driven by his friend Roger Rodas. It crashed (lawsuits by the men’s families contested a sheriff’s report that the car was speeding) and exploded, killing them both.

The actor’s mother, Cheryl, opened up to PEOPLE in early August while promoting, I am Paul Walker, a documentary about his life.

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him,” she told PEOPLE. “That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”