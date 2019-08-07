Tyrese Gibson Reignites Fast Feud with Dwayne Johnson, Calls Spinoff Hobbs & Shaw 'Not a Win'

Tyrese Gibson is back at it two years after igniting a feud with Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson for extending the franchise with this summer’s spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw.

The feud first started when rumors swirled that Johnson had plans to make a spinoff movie based on his character, which eventually pushed back the release of the upcoming Fast 9 movie. It’s now set for release in April 2020. After several Instagram posts and a threat from Gibson that he wouldn’t appear in the next movie if Johnson was still a part of it, the feud seemed to calm down as Johnson went into production on the spinoff.

But now that Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters last weekend, Gibson is once again coming after Johnson. In a now-deleted Instagram captured by popular account The Shade Room, Gibson posted a lengthy message next to a headline touting the movie’s opening, which posted the lowest box office number in the franchise since the third movie back in 2006.

“I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does,” Gibson wrote, according to the screengrab.

“180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win,” Gibson wrote later on. “Again my respects cause he tried his best,” Gibson wrote.

The last movie in the franchise, 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, bowed to an impressive $541.9 million global opening. The movie is in third place on the list of all-time openings worldwide, with only this year’s Avengers: Endgame and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War ahead of it.

Gibson previously made the announcement that he would be stepping away from the franchise if Johnson appeared in the ninth movie with an Instagram post back in Nov. 2017.

“Hello world, hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe,” Gibson started the post. “I’m sorry to announce that if [Dwayne] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman [Pearce]. You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours.”

The post came after Gibson blasted Johnson when it was announced the ninth installment of the series was being pushed back a year in order to release Hobbs & Shaw.

“Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” the actor wrote, also taking a dig at Johnson’s previous 2017 movie Baywatch, which underperformed at the U.S. box office.

In the months before, Gibson also commented on one of Johnson’s Instagram posts urging the actor to rethink going forward with the spinoff.

“If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September 2017. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.