Tyrese Gibson Mourns John Singleton's Death After Asking Him to Be Daughter's Godfather

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of Hollywood director John Singleton following the news that the 51-year-old died after complications from a stroke on Monday.

Gibson used Instagram to express his sentiments about losing his close friend and former director a day after his death.

“You were just at the house……. Holding our new angel in your arms……. I asked you that day would you be Soraya’s God Father….. ,” the actor wrote. “Your response was classic John.”

Added Gibson, “Love you bro… my heart hurts.” Gibson welcomed daughter Soraya with his wife Samantha last October.

Singleton directed the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious starring Gibson and “Get Back” rapper, Ludacris.

The artist also used social media to remember his good friend with an emotional post on Instagram.

“I honestly can’t even find the words right now,” Ludacris captioned a photo of himself with Singleton. “This one Hurts Bad. Signing off social media for a while.”

Singleton’s family announced that the famed director would be taken off life support on Monday after a severe stroke left him in a coma and “unable to provide for his personal needs,” on April 17.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” the family wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Following the director’s death, the family released another statement honoring his work in Hollywood.

“John Singleton was a prolific, groundbreaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up,” the family wrote.

“In his private life, John was a loving and supporting father, son, brother and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film,” the statement added. “John’s confidence in his place in Hollywood was only matched for his passion for the sea. John kayaked in Marina Del Rey every morning. His greatest joy, when not on set, was sailing on his boat, J’s Dream, up and down the Pacific Coast.”

John Singleton Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic

Singleton’s debut 1991 film, Boyz n the Hood starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne, Morris Chestnut and Angela Bassett, put him on the map, launching his Hollywood directing career.

Following the film’s success, at the age of just 24, Singleton became the youngest and the first African American to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The young director also landed another nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In 1993, he directed Poetic Justice and followed it up with Higher Learning, Baby Boy and Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson. He also served as the producer for the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. Most recently, he co-created the crime drama Snowfall.