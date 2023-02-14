Tyrese Gibson Gives Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Flowers as He Admits He's 'A Sucker for Love'

Tyrese Gibson kicked off Valentine's Day early by showering his girlfriend Zelie Timothy with love.

The Fast and the Furious actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he gushed about his relationship with the influencer and entrepreneur.

"I'm a sucker for love," Gibson, 44, told Hudson, when asked if he's a romantic guy. "So many people think that they've got to do a lot in order to represent love or romanticism. I believe holding hands, walking — even if you're walking in the neighborhood, it's really the conversation you're having while holding hands that makes a difference."

"I still believe in love and romance," he added. "Chivalry is not dead, not in my house."

To prove it, Gibson gifted Timothy, 27, a bouquet of red roses as she sat front row in the audience of the syndicated daytime show. He also passed some flowers over to his 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer Gibson, whom he shares with ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

"That's my Shayla. She is incredible," he said. "I'm so proud of you, I love you. Daddy loves you, I love you."

Tyrese — who also shares 4-year-old daughter Soraya Lee Gibson with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson — has been dating Timothy for over two years, though they famously had a brief, 2-week breakup. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2021 when they were spotted together in Atlanta at the NBA All-Star Game.

Back in October 2022, Tyrese opened up to PEOPLE about Timothy, calling their relationship a "perfect storm."

The couple first started talking after he sent her a direct message on Instagram. "I don't remember exactly what my pickup line was, but I sent her a DM, and I just remember complimenting her," he recalled. "When I got on the phone to talk to her, one of the things that was shocking was she just had such a sweetness. Her energy was just so soft-spoken."

He went on to say their romance has been the "greatest gift," especially following his divorce from Samantha, whom he married on Valentine's Day 2017.

Valentine's Day 2022 is also the day his mom Priscilla Murray Gibson died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The pain of those losses and the bittersweetness he has around the holiday is something Tyrese channeled into his new live double album, Beautiful Pain. "It's all of the vulnerabilities imaginable," he told Hudson, 41, on Tuesday's show. "I really hope this is going to be an album that can remind us of a feeling we all miss in music, with lyrics and songs and musicianship and being able to convey some vulnerabilities verses, 'I don't need you.' "

Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy.

On Sunday, Tyrese shared more about the upcoming record in an Instagram post.

"I'm not doing this album despite my ex, I'm doing this album because of my ex…" he wrote. "It's my truth. It's my story my pain, my trauma. I actually wish in one of the very best for my ex when it comes to this album. She can definitely get this work…"

Elsewhere in his post, the singer — who has released six previous solo albums — shared more praise for Timothy, revealing that he's often asked "what's it like to date an influencer?"

"My answer, she influenced me to close my eyes when I kiss her...," Tyrese wrote. "She influenced me to put my phone down while we are eating dinner to be more present… She influenced me to be a better father, and be more present with my daughters, because I see how present she is with her daughters… She influenced me to smile again she influence me to not quit, or give up on love…. And more importantly, she influence me to get in the studio to seek and sing my truth, put my raw and honest truth on EVERY song on this album…."

