Tyrese Gibson's Ex Hints at Reconciliation 2 Weeks After Breakup, Says They're in 'Therapy'

"I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy," Tyrese Gibson reportedly wrote announcing their split earlier this month

Tyrese Gibson's ex-girlfriend Zelie Timothy is speaking out about their relationship.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Timothy revealed that she and the Fast & Furious star, 43, who reportedly broke up two weeks ago, will go to therapy in an attempt to reconcile.

In the video, with H.E.R.'s song "Focus" playing, Timothy is seen wearing a colorful dress while she rests between Gibson's legs on a beach. He is dressed casually in a white shirt with khaki pants.

"@Tyrese When we first got together, we promised each other that we would let nothing get in the way of our love. Not ex's or social media. Yet, WE'VE been getting in the way of our love," the influencer said.

She continued, "I will not get into anything about what you've done and said. I can only speak for myself. The things I've done have made you so sad you chose to break that promise. Whether I'm right or wrong, I'm sorry. All I have ever wanted for us was to be happy."

A rep for Gibson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Timothy continued her post by expressing sympathy for the actor, who just recently lost his mom to COVID-19 in February and announced his split from wife Samantha Gibson in December 2020.

"Going through your divorce, your mother's passing, your sister, and now your father with you has been hell, and being your way of escape has been beautiful but There were times that I let my stubbornness get in the way of what we were building," Timothy said. "Times where I've done things and said things you didn't like."

She explained, "With you being my first serious relationship, I thought it would be easy to move on. Yet, with you not being with me, I have realized that the absence of my person is even worse than that. After all this, you've made me know that hell is just earth without you."

Timothy concluded, "I've loved you with everything I have since the day we met. I hope going to these therapy sessions will help us both learn about each other deeper. I want you to know how much I miss you and what you mean to me. I love you."

Tyrese Gibson Tyrese Gibson | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Earlier this month, Gibson took to Instagram to reveal the couple's split and share his reaction to followers.

In since-deleted posts on July 7, the actor shared a series of videos, one of which featured a clip of a snake wrapping around a deer until being scared off by someone hitting it with a tree branch, Radar Online reported.

"Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a SNAKE ... I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator," he captioned the post, according to the outlet.

The caption reportedly continued, "Please God RELEASE ME — RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM [YOUR] STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM ... I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO."

"I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy," he allegedly wrote. "She's verified now and wasn't ready to be married. She still wanted to go BIG [and] live her best life."

The actor also talked about how much he wants to get married, suggesting it was a major point of contention in his relationship with Timothy.

"I want to get married and settle down and really really nest and embrace the comforts of this family and married life," he wrote, according to Essence. "I don't want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am."

In another social-media post that same day, the Baby Boy star shared a video of DJ Envy promoting the book that he wrote with his wife, Gia Casey, titled Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together, Radar Online reported.

"I'm in Buckhead holla at me but please come see me with my future WIFE … I am single now and hate this s--- everyday I hate it bro I hate it," Gibson said, seemingly addressing the host. He also noted he is "lost out here without my wife and family" and that he is willing to "listen and learn," according to Radar Online.