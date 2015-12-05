Father of the Year? Tyrese Gibson Reveals He Bought His 8-Year-Old Daughter an Island

Prepare to feel extremely jealous of an 8-year-old.

Tyrese Gibson talked to Entertainment Tonight about his daughter Shayla, with whom he recently co-authored a series of children’s books, while attending GQ‘s Men of the Year party on Thursday in Los Angeles.

When asked what he’ll be giving Shayla for Christmas, Gibson, 36, stayed mum.

“She watches a lot of TV so I wouldn’t want to put it on air, because she will probably see it,” the Furious 7 star said, adding that “life is good … daddy duties are real, man, I love it.”

However, when asked about the most lavish gift he’s ever given anybody, Gibson revealed that he recently bought his daughter an island.

“Can’t say [where],” he said. “She knows all about it and the island is called Love Island. I’ll be putting it up on my Facebook soon.”