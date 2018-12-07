Tyra Banks Wants to Make a Coyote Ugly Sequel with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep

Tyra Banks is searching for her next sequel — and she’s got her eye on Coyote Ugly!

The supermodel, 45, stopped by PEOPLE TV’s Couch Surfing to look back at some of her life(size) roles from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to America’s Next Top Model with host Lola Ogunnaike.

One particular blast from the past from her small role as Zöe, a bartender, in 2000 film Coyote Ugly starring Piper Perabo.

“I’m dying to do Coyote Ugly 2,” Banks admitted. “I want to produce it — I just need to get the rights from Mr. Jerry Bruckheimer or work with him.”

The Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve actress then asked Ogunnaike who she thought should star in a possible sequel, to which Ogunnaike said, “Selena Gomez.”

Banks liked the idea, responding, “Oh, Selena Gomez, that’d be good. Dancing on the bar?” She added a few more suggestion such as A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga.

Tyra Banks, Lady Gaga, Meryl Streep Michael Loccisano/Getty

“Maybe Lady Gaga. The owner of the bar? The bada— owner,” Banks said.

She continued, “Meryl Streep, Meryl Streep dancing on the bar with us.”

Jokingly, Banks added, “But, like, she would be the bar – she should be the bar! Method actor.”

This wouldn’t be the model’s first time producing a film or sequel, for that matter. She recently starred in and produced the sequel to her 2000 fantasy-comedy film Life-Size which starred Lindsay Lohan.

Tyra Banks in Coyote Ugly Frank Masi/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Acting opposite Francia Raisa, Banks revisited her role as the doll Eve who comes back to life to help Raisa’s Grace Martin.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve premiered on Dec. 2 on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas. It airs again on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.