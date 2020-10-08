"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” Tyra Banks said

Tyra Banks Confirms Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works — 20 Years After the Original Film

Coyote Ugly fans rejoice!

Tyra Banks confirmed Wednesday that a reboot of the cult classic movie — either a TV series or a film sequel — is in the works.

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back," the Dancing with the Stars host said while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them," Banks, 46, added to Clarkson. "Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."

The original movie, starring Banks alongside Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Piper Perabo and Izabella Miko, was released in 2000, grossing more than $110 million at the box office. Banks played Zöe, one of the hot spot's famous bartenders, in the film.

Later in the interview, the supermodel reflected on her audition for the role.

"For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play," she told Clarkson. "I was like, ‘OK, I'll take Prince's 'Kiss.' ... They push play. I'm in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I'm dancing. I'm head whipping."

She continued, "The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I'm out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They're like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'"

Clarkson then asked Banks whether she still has those iconic bar top dance moves in her, two decades later.

"I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance," Banks said, before calling on DWTS judge Derek Hough to help her out.