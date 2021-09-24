Tyler Posey Confirms Teen Wolf Movie Is in the Works at Paramount+ 

Four years after MTV's Teen Wolf signed off the air, the popular story is back and getting the movie treatment at Paramount+.

Tyler Posey, who starred in the show as the lead Scott McCall, confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday, the exact date the last episode of the series aired on MTV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sup," Posey, 29, wrote in the caption of a video showcasing online messages from fans asking for the return of the show.

The video then cut to text that read, "A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack. We've heard your howls and we're howling back…" The tease then showed a blue jeep—which was owned by Dylan O'Brian's Stiles Stilinski on the show— and a wolf with red eyes howling.

Teen Wolf, loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series follows Scott (Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

Posey shared throwback photos of Teen Wolf all week in the lead-up to Friday's announcement.

On Monday, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and O'Brien from season 1, as well as images from the other seasons, including season 4, which he said "brought @dylansprayberry and we love him."

Dylan Spraberry played a young high schooler who became a werewolf and part of Scott's pack. The actor, as well as actress Holland Rodden, who played Lydia in the series, also shared the movie announcement video on their respective Instagram accounts.

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) Season Two Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in Teen Wolf | Credit: MTV

According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie's description reads, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June 2020, Posey, O'Brien, Sprayberry, Rodden and other members of the cast including Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan) Max Carver (Aiden), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate) reunited for the ninth anniversary of the show.

The special event benefitted the First Responders First charity, which aids frontline workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, Posey opened up about wanting to do a reboot, saying on an episode of PeopleTV's Chatter, "For Teen Wolf, that's what I've said since the beginning of the show. I've always wanted to do that."