Tyler Perry's Billionaire Status Is Official on Latest Forbes List

Tyler Perry has amassed a billion dollar fortune, which he often gives away to people of his community and those struggling around the country

Tyler Perry's billionaire status is official.

The entertainment mogul's net worth is estimated at $1 billion by Forbes. The outlet famously keeps a running tally of all billionaires around the world. Forbes reports Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005 and added him to the billionaires list on Tuesday.

He joins other celebrities like close friend Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion), rapper and music mogul JAY-Z ($1 billion), Kanye West ($1.3 billion) and more. The list is currently topped by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is estimated at $205 billion, followed by Bill Gates, the co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation, at $94 billion.

Perry, 50, currently owns Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre lot in Atlanta valued at $280 million where he films his TV shows and movies, all of which he owns. According to Forbes, the actor, director and producer also has a stake in the streamer BET+, $300 million in cash and investments, $40 million in homes and various possessions and a whopping $320 library of his content.

But Perry doesn't keep all of his fortune to himself. The Medea creator has become one of the most charitable celebrities, often quietly helping his own community in Atlanta as well as people whose stories draw his attention.

Most recently, Perry gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to those living in Atlanta with help from police officers at the Atlanta Police Department who went door to door in neighborhoods to hand them out.

Last month, Perry donated a van to an Atlanta’s women’s organization that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness.

In April, Perry paid for all the groceries belonging to elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn Dixie stores in his native New Orleans.

He also announced he was paying for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the Atlanta man killed by a police offer, as well as his four kids' college educations. Brooks, who was 27 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife, Tomika Miller, and four children: Dream, 1, Memory, 2, Blessing, 8, and Mekai, 13.

Perry has made instances of racial injustice a priority in his community outreach. Earlier this summer, he wrote an essay for PEOPLE's cover story following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.