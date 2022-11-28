Tyler Perry to Make Four Movies for Amazon Prime Video: 'Welcomed Me with Open Arms'

Tyler Perry's most recent two movies premiered exclusively on Netflix this year

Published on November 28, 2022 03:27 PM
Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tyler Perry is setting up shop at Prime Video.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Perry, 53, has signed a deal with Amazon to write, direct and produce four feature-length movies that will premiere and release on the company's streaming service.

In a statement obtained by THR Monday, the writer/director/actor said that Amazon Studios executive Jennifer Salke "and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms" as he begins working with the company's film production team.

Perry added in the statement that he is "looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach."

"Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time," Salke said in a statement obtained by the outlet Monday.

Tyler Perry
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films," she added. "We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences."

Perry's most recent two movies — A Jazzman's Blues and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming — were both released on Netflix this year.

In 2021, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body of the Academy Awards, awarded Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Taking the Oscars stage to accept the award after an introduction from Viola Davis, Perry was greeted with a standing ovation from his peers.

"You know, when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I'm not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity," Perry said in his acceptance speech.

The media mogul has made headlines for years for his charitable work in his home state of Georgia, especially during the COVID-19 health crisis and throughout the ongoing movement for racial justice.

