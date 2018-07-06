The Best Boss! Tyler Perry Gifts Tiffany Haddish a Tesla for All Her Work: 'I Cried so Hard'

Tyler Perry is a solid candidate for “World’s Best Boss.”

Tiffany Haddish revealed on Instagram Friday that Perry, 48, surprised her with a brand new Tesla after the actress, 38, said earlier this year that it was her dream car. The director surprised her with the news through a selfie video, which Haddish posted on her account. The two are working together in the upcoming movie Nobody’s Fool, and Perry took the opportunity to praise Haddish for her hard work.

“I wanted to give this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you and all that’s going on,” Perry says in the video before stepping outside and showing off the car in his driveway. “Love you, Tiffany. Proud of you girl. It’s all yours, here in L.A. waiting for you.”

Haddish wrote a lengthy thank you note to Perry along with the video and two pictures of her brand new car with a huge red ribbon on top.

“So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago,” Haddish wrote.

“When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car outright. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool.”

She continued, “Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is [real]!”