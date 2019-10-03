Tyler Perry Opens Up About Healing from Sexual Abuse as a Child: 'There Was a Lot of Anger'

Tyler Perry has reached a place of healing after a traumatic childhood in which he was sexually abused.

The actor, director, producer and writer, 50, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue he went through years of turmoil after he was sexually molested by three different men and a woman by the time he was 10.

“I didn’t know what was going on or the far-reaching effects of it,” says Perry. “I just moved through it. Go onto the next thing. ‘Boys don’t cry, shut up and move on.'”

The entertainment mogul says it took him a long time to come to grips with his trauma.

“Holding on to all of that, not knowing what to do with it, there was a lot of anger in my teenage years, in my 20s,” says Perry. “A lot of anger, a lot of confusion, a lot of frustration trying to just be OK.”

