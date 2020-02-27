Tyler Perry's Nephew, 26, Dies by Apparent Suicide While in Prison

Image zoom Tyler Perry Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tyler Perry‘s nephew has reportedly died while in prison.

Gavin Porter, 26, died by apparent suicide in his cell at the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville, Louisiana, on Saturday night, according to multiple local news outlets.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates told The News-Star Porter’s death came after he was involved in a fight with several inmates on Saturday.

He said no foul play was suspected, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff revealed the fight and Porter’s death are currently under investigation, according to The News-Star.

Porter was arrested in October 2016 for the shooting death of his father, Gary Wayne Porter, after the two allegedly got into a fight, according to WAFB.

While Gates did not provide more detail into the death of the man, he did say Porter pled guilty in April 2017 to a charge of manslaughter, according to news station KNOE.

This isn’t the first time tragedy has struck members of Perry’s family.

In March 2017, a large fire destroyed the Greensburg, Louisiana home of Emmitt Perry, his father.

Sheriff Nat Williams told WAFB at the time that the older Perry was home at the time and reported hearing popping and crackling sounds coming from the attic. He made it out of the house before it was consumed by flames.

Tyler told PEOPLE in October 2019 that he had to forgive Emmitt for childhood abuse and trauma before he could move on.

“Holding on was hurting me more than him,” Tyler said.

The Diary of a Mad Black Woman creator said while he supports Emmitt financially and has forgiven him, the two don’t have any other relationship.

“[It took] a tremendous amount of prayer,” Perry said. “But the biggest thing that helped me understand it is that me holding onto what I was holding onto wasn’t hurting him … but it was killing me.”

Since forgiving his dad, Perry said he’s felt a burden lift. “I’m telling you, the shift and forgiveness in me left me raw because it was a weight inside,” he said. “Once I let it go, I literally felt lighter inside.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.