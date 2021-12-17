Tyler Perry 'Absolutely Fine' Following Car Accident Which Left His Bentley Badly Damaged

The director was involved in a car accident after leaving the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday night

Tyler Perry had quite a scare on Wednesday night after he was involved in an accident that left his Bentley SUV and another car badly damaged.

"Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver," a rep for Perry told PEOPLE, detailing the events that led up to the wreck in Los Angeles.

"The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler's path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver's side."

Tyler Perry Crash Credit: TMZ

The collision took place shortly after the I Can Do Bad All By Myself director, 52, left the airport in Burbank, California, According to TMZ.

Tyler Perry crash Credit: TMZ

The outlet reports that neither party, including the female driver of the other car, sustained any serious injuries, and the accident wasn't serious enough to generate a police report.

In June, Perry announced in a video posted to his Instagram account that he's bringing back his famous Madea character for Netflix's upcoming 2022 film, A Madea Homecoming.

"Hey, guess what's happening? Madea's coming to Netflix," he said in the video clip while slipping in and out of Madea's voice.

"We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country," Perry continued, explaining why he decided to bring the character out of retirement two years after the last movie, A Madea Family Funeral, premiered.