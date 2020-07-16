Tyler Perry Gives 1,000 Gift Cards to Atlanta Residents & Cops Hand Them Out in Community Outreach

Tyler Perry gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to residents in Atlanta, with police officers handing them out to members of the community

Tyler Perry gifted 1,000 gift cards to Atlanta residents and enlisted cops to hand them out

Tyler Perry is continuing to give back to his Atlanta community.

The media mogul, 50, gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to those living in Atlanta, Georgia with help from police officers at the Atlanta Police Department who went door to door in neighborhoods to hand them out.

"This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in," Perry said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out."

He continued, "This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day some of which are my personal friends. This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success."

"I love Atlanta and its people!" Perry added.

Last month, Perry donated a van to an Atlanta’s women’s organization that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness.

Erica Wright, the founder of the non-profit Project U First, shared that the producer and actor donated a brand-new cargo van to the organization, which provides "people in need the basics for health, hygiene and love."

"Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van," Wright said a Facebook Live video on Thursday.

"I am so excited," Wright said as she was handed the keys before bursting into tears. Wright expressed her gratitude, saying that she will now be able to help even more people in need.

"Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright wrote in a caption for the video, adding, "God’s Grace is Sufficient."