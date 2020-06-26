Tyler Perry Donates Van to Atlanta-Based Women's Organization That Helps People Experiencing Homelessness

The 2020 cargo van will help Erica Wright and her Project U First non-profit deliver hygiene products to those in need

A women's organization in Atlanta that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness received a very special gift on Thursday thanks to Tyler Perry.

Erica Wright, the founder of the non-profit Project U First, shared that the producer and actor donated a brand-new cargo van to the organization, which provides "people in need the basics for health, hygiene and love."

"Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van," Wright said a Facebook Live video on Thursday.

"I am so excited," Wright said as she was handed the keys before bursting into tears. Wright expressed her gratitude, saying that she will now be able to help even more people in need.

"Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright wrote in a caption for the video, adding, "God’s Grace is Sufficient."

"Epic!" read a post with several photos of the new van on the Project U First Facebook page Thursday. "I can’t stop crying. God, I give you all the Glory!!"

"2020 Ford Transit XL Cargo Van," the post read. "Thank you Tyler Perry for blessing U First and the people we serve."

Wright and her non-profit are known in the community for providing "Love Bags" filled with hygiene products to those experiencing homelessness in Atlanta during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and on Wednesday, local station WSB-TV 2 ran a story about how she needed a vehicle to replace her 2008 Honda Civic.

"This is a community right now that is being overlooked," Wright told the news station. "We’re providing something that people need just to be able to keep clean and to have something to eat."