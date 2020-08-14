Twitter Lights Up with Jokes Over Real-Life Annabelle Doll Escaping The Conjuring Museum Hoax

No, the real-life Annabelle doll didn't escape from its museum this morning

You won't have to scratch "haunted doll escapes museum" off your 2020 bingo card just yet.

After a rumor started on Friday claiming the real-life Annabelle doll, which inspired the 2014 horror movie Annabelle, had escaped from the Warren Museum where she's kept, Twitter users reacted with all kinds of jokes.

The real doll did not escape its museum, but an incorrect claim on the doll's Wikipedia page said the doll had escaped at 3 a.m. early Friday morning from the Warren Museum in Connecticut, where the doll was held for years starting in the 1970s. The claim has since been deleted.

In actuality, the Warren Museum, the inspiration behind the movie The Conjuring that was set up by legendary ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren, has been closed for years due to zoning issues. The Warren's son-in-law Tony Spera took charge of their paranormal collection, according to Newsweek.

But that didn't stop Twitter from reacting with hilarious jokes about how it's just the latest bizarre thing to happen in 2020, a year riddled with tragic events like the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Australian bushfires as well as unusual things like the so-called murder hornets and the government releasing footage of UFOs recently encountered.

