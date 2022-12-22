'Twister' Sequel Sets 2024 Summer Release Date

28 years after the disaster film roared into theaters, a follow-up — aptly titled Twisters — will hope to recapture the magic of the Helen Hunt-Bill Paxton original

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 08:37 AM
TWISTER US 1996 BILL PAXTON HELEN HUNT Date 1996
Photo: Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Hold onto your cows: a sequel to the 1996 megahit Twister will twirl into theaters in the summer of 2024.

Universal Pictures this week announced that the follow-up, titled Twisters, is set for theatrical release on July 19, 2024 — the same weekend Paramount's Transformers: A New Generation is set to come out.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the studio and Amblin Entertainment were working on the film. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, is writing the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) will direct.

Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as two storm-chasing scientists trying to collect data on a series of powerful tornados.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TWISTER, Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, 1996
Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The film — directed by Speed director Jan De Bont, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton — became a hit earning over $494 million at the worldwide box office.

Plot details for the sequel are still under wraps but it will likely focus on Hunt's character Dr. Jo Harding's daughter with Bill Harding (Paxton), who takes after her parents' storm-chasing interests, Deadline reported.

According to Variety, Universal described the sequel as "a new chapter from the 1996 movie."

Hunt, 59, had long hoped to make a sequel to the film herself. In 2021, she revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she could not convince a studio to move forward with her idea for a sequel that she wrote with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. Hunt had intended to direct.

Paxton sadly died in 2017 at the age of 61.

TWISTER, 1996.
Twister. Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Last November, Twister actor Cary Elwes looked back on the film, 25 years after its release, praising Paxton's tenor on set.

"Bill really was that guy whose energy was infectious," Elwes, 60, told The Hollywood Reporter. "He reminded you that you couldn't take life seriously. That was Bill's whole ethic. He took his work seriously, but he didn't take himself very seriously."

As for the film itself, Elwes said, "It was a long shoot; a very intricate and complex shoot because it involved a lot of special effects. I had a good time working on it."

Related Articles
TWISTER, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, 1996
'Twister' Sequel 'Twisters' in the Works 26 Years Later with 'The Revenant' Screenwriter
The Proposal - 2009
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Brad Pitt stars in Bullet Train
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2022
Cary Elwes, Bill Paxton
Cary Elwes Remembers Late 'Twister' Costar Bill Paxton as Film Turns 25: His 'Energy Was Infectious'
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline