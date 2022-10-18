'Twister' Sequel 'Twisters' in the Works 26 Years Later with 'The Revenant' Screenwriter

Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on October 18, 2022 01:11 PM
TWISTER, Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, 1996
Photo: Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way.

PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing.

Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at the worldwide box office. It was directed by Speed director Jan De Bont, executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton.

According to Deadline, the sequel will likely focus on Hunt's character Dr. Jo Harding's daughter with Bill Harding (Paxton), who takes after her parents' storm-chasing interests.

TWISTER, 1996.
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Deadline also reported that Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski previously dropped off the project to work on a Brad Pitt Formula One racing film for Apple, and the studios are considering multiple directors to helm Twisters.

It was reported that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is under consideration, but the filmmaker himself denied that report in a tweet Monday. "To whom it may concern. I am not making a TWISTER," he wrote on Twitter.

Variety previously reported in June 2020 that Universal and Kosinski were in negotiations to make a reboot of Twister. In 2021, Hunt, 59, said during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that she could not convince a studio to move forward with her idea for a sequel that she wrote with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal that Hunt intended to direct.

TWISTER US 1996 BILL PAXTON HELEN HUNT Date 1996
Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

In November, Twister costar Cary Elwes reflected on working with Paxton, who died at age 61 in 2017, on the 1996 production.

"Bill really was that guy whose energy was infectious," Elwes, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter. "He reminded you that you couldn't take life seriously. That was Bill's whole ethic. He took his work seriously, but he didn't take himself very seriously."

Looking back on Twister 25 years after its release, the actor added, "It was a long shoot; a very intricate and complex shoot because it involved a lot of special effects. I had a good time working on it."

