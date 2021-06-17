Jude Law's Son Rafferty Makes Film Debut in Twist Alongside Michael Caine, Lena Headey: Trailer

Twist hits theaters July 30, and will be available digitally and on demand the same day

Rafferty Law is making his big-screen debut!

The 24-year-old model (and lookalike son of Jude Law) stars in Twist, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1838 novel Oliver Twist, alongside Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora - and PEOPLE has a first look at the gritty trailer.

According to an official synopsis, the "action-fueled crime-thriller set in contemporary London follows the journey of Twist (Rafferty), a gifted graffiti artist trying to find his way after the loss of his mother."

"Lured into a street gang headed by the paternal Fagin (Caine, 88), Twist is attracted to the lifestyle - and to Red (Sophie Simnett), an alluring member of Fagin's crew," it continues.

"But when an art theft goes wrong, Twist's moral code is tested as he's caught between Fagin, the police, and a loose-cannon enforcer (Headey, 47)," the description concludes.

In the 90-second trailer, the troubled Twist is shown running from the law and teaming up with Red, Fagin and Headey's character, Sikes.

"Be careful who you trust, 'cause people only see what they wanna see," one character tells Twist near the end of the trailer.

"Not if you know where to look," replies the latter.

Rafferty told Wonderland Magazine last year that filming Twist was one of the "most enjoyable and intense experiences" of his life - and coming from such a prestigious acting family, he wanted to make his own mark.

"I think there have been advantages and disadvantages to it," he said about his famous parents: Jude, 48, and Sadie Frost. "I've always focused on pursuing the things I love and proving to people that I'm hardworking."

That same attitude is how the model, actor and musician approaches singing in his band Outer Stella Overdrive, which incorporates lyrics with deep meaning to beats that are "quite playful."

"We're trying to create music that encourages you to have a voice, reach out and fulfill your potential," Rafferty said, explaining that was a message his mother taught him. "She goes out of her way to reach out to people [and] she's always encouraged me to find my own path. Her kindness to everyone is something that I've grown up admiring and wanting to replicate."