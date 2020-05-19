Gregory Tyree Boyce Said He Didn't Think He 'Would Make It to See 30' — Before His Death at 30

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who died last week at age 30, previously said he didn’t think he “would make it to see 30 years old.”

“At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old,” the actor wrote on his Instagram page on his 30th birthday in December. “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!”

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 13, a Clark County Medical Examiner spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE Monday. Their causes of death are still pending.

Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie, left behind a 10-year-old daughter Alaya. Adepoju, who is originally from Los Angeles, California, is survived by her young son Egypt.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, shared a tribute to her son on Facebook following his death.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

She added her son and his girlfriend had been working together on a business plan "as a team," writing that his dream "was all in the making."

"I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," Wayne wrote. "I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you've left me baby, I've lost 7 lbs."

A GoFundMe for Adepoju asked for a donation to aid in funeral services.

"We are writing this letter to let you know that our loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend Natalie Adepoju suddenly passed away on May 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV," the GoFundMe read. "Currently, it is our wishes to not disclose the cause. We ask that you respect the families wishes."

It continued, "However, due to the sudden passing and the need to bring Natalie home, we are asking if you can help with any monetary donation. Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly. Any amount would help send our baby home the proper way."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Adepoju’s funeral arrangements will include a “limited amount of people who can attend,” an Instagram post by one of her friends said.