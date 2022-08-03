Twilight's Cam Gigandet and Wife Dominique Geisendorff Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage
Cam Gigandet and wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff are parting ways.
Geisendorff, 37, officially filed for divorce from the Twilight star on Monday, Aug. 1 after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
The legal filing stated "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, with Geisendorff listing May 1 as the date of separation.
Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children — Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 — whom she shares with the actor.
Additionally, the Beneath the Surface actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.
Gigandet's reps did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. It is unclear if Geisendorff has a representative to comment on her behalf.
Gigandet — best known for his portrayal as villainous vampire James Witherdale in Twilight — tied the knot with Geisendorff in 2008.
The former couple welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Gigandet was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.
The actor has also appeared in several movies after Twilight, including Burlesque, Bad Johnson, Easy A, and The Roommate.