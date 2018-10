Twilight Turns 10! See What Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the Cast Are Up to Now

Before taking on the role of broody vampire Edward Cullen, Pattinson, 32, was best known for playing Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter films. The British actor has since made a name for himself outside of Potter and Twilight, with well-received roles in Cosmopolis, Bel Ami, The Lost City of Z, Water for Elephants and Good Time. The actor recently joked to Variety that he wouldn’t mind revisiting his character saying, “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out,” Pattinson said with a laugh.