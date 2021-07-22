The Twilight Saga took over pop culture after the first movie hit theaters in 2008

Twilight Films Take Up Half of Netflix's Top 10 After Franchise Hits Streaming Platform

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward and Bella in Twilight

The heated debate between Team Edward and Team Jacob might be ramping up again!

Fans of the Twilight saga have come out in force now that the entire movie franchise has started streaming on Netflix for the first time. As of Thursday afternoon, all five movies are featured on Netflix's Top 10 list showing the 10 titles being watched the most on the platform.

Twilight is currently in the top-watched spot. The original 2008 movie introduced Kristen Stewart as high schooler Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as sexy vampire Edward Cullen to the world, raising both actors' profiles and popularity almost overnight.

Rounding out the franchise's love triangle was Taylor Lautner's Jacob, who competes with Edward for Bella's love.

Also starring in the movie are: Anna Kendrick, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Green, Nikki Reed, Elizabeth Reaser, Peter Facinelli Jackson Rathborne and more.

For the later films, the franchise added some major star power with Dakota Fanning and Michael Sheen signing on to play the powerful (and villainous) Volturi.

Fans were quick to celebrate when Twilight took over Netflix, boasting about the enduring power of the series seven years after the final movie hit theaters.

"The entire twilight saga is in the netflix top 10 - i'm not saying nature is healing, but it is," one user joked.

"Me putting a twilight movie on every night before I go to sleep now that they're on Netflix even tho I owe them all on dvd," wrote another.