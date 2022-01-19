Twilight Director Says Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Kissed on Her Bed During Audition

"They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor," Catherine Hardwicke recalled of Stewart and Pattinson's audition for Twilight

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's onscreen chemistry was immediately evident to Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.

The filmmaker, 66, appeared on the podcast The Big Hit Show where she recalled the audition between Pattinson and Stewart, which she says took place in her own bedroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed," Hardwicke said. "And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor."

Hardwicke said Pattinson "walked in and he had his hair was died black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I'm like, 'Ooh, okay. Okay, let's see how this goes.'"

"Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down,'" she recalled. "And I'm in there filming with my little video camera, whatever."

"And at the end, Kristen was like, 'It has to be Rob.' But I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'" she said. "I thought, Kristen was 17. I don't want to get in some illegal things. So I remember I told Rob, 'By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it's illegal to have a sexual…' And he's like, 'Oh, okay, whatever.'"

Twilight movie stills Credit: Summit Entertainment

In October 2018, Hardwicke told PEOPLE the two future stars "were both shy" when they first met to audition for the franchise.

"It was funny because they were both pretty shy and kind of a little bit nervous and awkward," Hardwicke said at the time. "I said, 'Okay, let's go do the biology scene where you guys first meet.' So we went to my kitchen table for that scene and you could see pretty quickly that they were vibing off of each other."

"It was pretty positive. After the end of their audition, I could tell that there was a lot of electricity and chemistry," she recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There was so much chemistry that Hardwicke had to warn Pattinson away from Stewart at the time, she said.

"And I remember I told Rob, separately, I went, 'Listen, man, you gotta remember that she's under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble!" she said, laughing. "He went, 'Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!'"