Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Reveals New Book in Series, Told from Edward's Perspective

Since April 29, a countdown clock on author Stephenie Meyer's website has sent Twilight fans into a frenzy of anticipation, hoping she'll finally announce the release of a new book in the series that inspired the hit movie franchise.

On Good Morning America on Monday, the author revealed their hopes have come true. Midnight Sun — a retelling of the love story between human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, told from his perspective — will release on August 4, 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4," Meyer said in a message on the show. "It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world,"

She continued: "I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

Image zoom Little Brown for Young Readers

The first book in the Twilight series — which follows the teens' romance in Forks, Washington, and is told from Bella's point-of-view — published 15 years ago, followed by three more books. More than 100 million copies of the books in the saga have sold across the globe, according to CNN. They were later turned into a series of five movies. Twilight, the 2008 film, grossed more than $393 million worldwide.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Is 'Ready' for Another Twilight Movie: 'I've Got the Botox Out'

Even before the first film's release, fans were clamoring for more of the romance. In 2008, Meyer published part of the rough draft of Midnight Sun on her website. Now, fans will finally get Edward's full story.

"I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while," Meyer said in a statement about the book's release. "I can’t express how much I appreciate the patience of my readers, and their support over the years it took to finish Midnight Sun."

Image zoom Kristin Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight Alamy

According to the press release, the story of Twilight "takes on a new and decidedly dark twist" in Midnight Sun.

"Meeting Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event [Edward] has experienced in his many years as a vampire," the description continues. "As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life."

Fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news.

"Stephenie Meyer has saved 2020," wrote one Twitter user on Monday.

"Middle/High school me is incredibly excited for this announcement," another fan tweeted.

"Might just hang this up again for the next 3 months. NO REGRETS," a Twitter user wrote, captioning a Twilight poster.

Midnight Sun will release on August 4, 2020.