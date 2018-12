Kendrick played a small role as Jessica, a frenemy of Stewart’s character at school. She first took on the role a year before earning an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air, just one of the parts she’s since become more known for.

And you’re not the only one that forgot she was in the hit franchise.

The A Simple Favor actress, 33, tweeted about forgetting she was in Twilight recently — just a few days after the film’s 10-year anniversary.

“Holy s—. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” Kendrick tweeted.

The actress appeared in four of the franchise’s films — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.