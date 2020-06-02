Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and His Girlfriend Died from Effects of Cocaine, Fentanyl

A coroner's report confirmed the deaths of actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were drug related and accidental

Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju's died from drug use, it's been revealed three weeks after their deaths.

Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, a Clark County Coroner spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

The pair were found dead in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 13, a Clark County Medical Examiner spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie. The actor left behind a 10-year-old daughter Alaya while Adepoju, who is originally from Los Angeles, California, is survived by her young son Egypt.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Boyce reflected on his past and made the chilling statement that he didn’t think he “would make it to see 30 years old.”

Natalie Adepoju and Gregory Tyree Boyce

“At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old,” the actor wrote on his Instagram page on his 30th birthday in December. “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!”

His mother, Lisa Wayne, shared a tribute to her son on Facebook writing, "My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef....oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave...those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Wayne added her son and his girlfriend had been working together on a business plan "as a team," saying his dream "was all in the making."