The Biggest Cast Reunions at the 2022 Oscars, Including Twilight and Pulp Fiction
The 2022 Oscars also served as a reunion for some of the most beloved TV and movie casts — from Pulp Fiction stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman presenting Best Actor to Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek catching up at the afterparty. See the best TV and movie reunions here
Uma Thurman, John Travolta & Samuel L. Jackson's Pulp Fiction Reunion
Pulp Fiction stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson reunited on stage as they presented Best Actor to Will Smith during the Academy Awards.
During their appearance, they playfully paid tribute to their 1994 film by dancing on stage and teasing what was inside that glowing briefcase. Afterwards, they were spotted posing for a cute selfie backstage.
Hailee Steinfeld & Rebel Wilson's Pitch Perfect Reunion
Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson had an aca-dorable Pitch Perfect reunion at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actresses previously played members of the Barden Bellas in the hit musical franchise.
Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez & Woody Harrelson's White Men Can't Jump Reunion
Exactly 30 years after White Men Can't Jump was released, stars Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson reunited on the Oscars stage as they presented the award for Best Cinematography. The trio also shared a sweet moment backstage as they posed for the cameras.
Zendaya & Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Reunion
After sharing the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, Zendaya and Andrew Garfield — who played Michelle Jones and Peter Parker/Spider-Man, respectively — snapped a cute selfie on the red carpet before the show.
Ariana DeBose & Nicole Kidman's The Prom Reunion
The Prom costars Ariana DeBose and Nicole Kidman, who were nominated during the show for their respective roles in West Side Story and Being the Ricardos, were back in formalwear together on the red carpet.
Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page & J.K. Simmons' Juno Reunion
Juno costars Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons reunited on stage to present Best Original Screenplay, the category won by their film in 2008.
Benedict Cumberbatch & Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Reunion
After mingling with Zendaya, Garfield caught up with his other Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Doctor Strange in the film. The Oscar-nominated actors also shared the screen in 2008's The Other Boleyn Girl.
Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro & Al Pacino's The Godfather Reunion
The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola was joined by stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on stage to celebrate the iconic film's 50th anniversary.
Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak's The Office Reunion
The Office costars and close friends Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. In addition to walking the carpet side by side, they also caught up with Arrested Development alum Jason Bateman inside the event.
Kristen Stewart & Rami Malek's Twilight Reunion
During the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Oscar-nominee Kristen Stewart had a mini Twilight reunion with Rami Malek, who had a small role as vampire Benjamin in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.
Big Little Lies Reunion
During the show, the former Big Little Lies stars had a cute moment together as Nicole Kidman grabbed Zoë Kravitz's hand and they shared a laugh.
Yesterday Reunion
Lily James and Himesh Patel, who previously starred in 2019's Yesterday, caught up with Mackenzie Davis and Dan Levy at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Perfect Reunion
In addition to catching up with his Pulp Fiction costars, Travolta also reunited with his Perfect costar Jamie Lee Curtis during Oscars night. Following the event, Curtis posted a photo of them sharing an embrace on Instagram.