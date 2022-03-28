The Biggest Cast Reunions at the 2022 Oscars, Including Twilight and Pulp Fiction

The 2022 Oscars also served as a reunion for some of the most beloved TV and movie casts — from Pulp Fiction stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman presenting Best Actor to Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek catching up at the afterparty. See the best TV and movie reunions here 

By Kelsie Gibson March 28, 2022 03:29 PM

1 of 13

Uma Thurman, John Travolta & Samuel L. Jackson's Pulp Fiction Reunion

Credit: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty

Pulp Fiction stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson reunited on stage as they presented Best Actor to Will Smith during the Academy Awards.

During their appearance, they playfully paid tribute to their 1994 film by dancing on stage and teasing what was inside that glowing briefcase. Afterwards, they were spotted posing for a cute selfie backstage. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Hailee Steinfeld & Rebel Wilson's Pitch Perfect Reunion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson had an aca-dorable Pitch Perfect reunion at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actresses previously played members of the Barden Bellas in the hit musical franchise. 

3 of 13

Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez & Woody Harrelson's White Men Can't Jump Reunion

Credit: Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Exactly 30 years after White Men Can't Jump was released, stars Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson reunited on the Oscars stage as they presented the award for Best Cinematography. The trio also shared a sweet moment backstage as they posed for the cameras. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Zendaya & Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Reunion

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

After sharing the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, Zendaya and Andrew Garfield — who played Michelle Jones and Peter Parker/Spider-Man, respectively — snapped a cute selfie on the red carpet before the show. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Ariana DeBose & Nicole Kidman's The Prom Reunion

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Prom costars Ariana DeBose and Nicole Kidman, who were nominated during the show for their respective roles in West Side Story and Being the Ricardos, were back in formalwear together on the red carpet.

6 of 13

Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page & J.K. Simmons' Juno Reunion

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Juno costars Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons reunited on stage to present Best Original Screenplay, the category won by their film in 2008. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Benedict Cumberbatch & Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home Reunion

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

After mingling with Zendaya, Garfield caught up with his other Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Doctor Strange in the film. The Oscar-nominated actors also shared the screen in 2008's The Other Boleyn Girl

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro & Al Pacino's The Godfather Reunion

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola was joined by stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on stage to celebrate the iconic film's 50th anniversary

Advertisement

9 of 13

Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak's The Office Reunion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage

The Office costars and close friends Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. In addition to walking the carpet side by side, they also caught up with Arrested Development alum Jason Bateman inside the event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Kristen Stewart & Rami Malek's Twilight Reunion

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

During the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Oscar-nominee Kristen Stewart had a mini Twilight reunion with Rami Malek, who had a small role as vampire Benjamin in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Big Little Lies Reunion

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

During the show, the former Big Little Lies stars had a cute moment together as Nicole Kidman grabbed Zoë Kravitz's hand and they shared a laugh. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Yesterday Reunion

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Lily James and Himesh Patel, who previously starred in 2019's Yesterday, caught up with Mackenzie Davis and Dan Levy at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Perfect Reunion

Credit: Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram

In addition to catching up with his Pulp Fiction costars, Travolta also reunited with his Perfect costar Jamie Lee Curtis during Oscars night. Following the event, Curtis posted a photo of them sharing an embrace on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next